Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 614,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

