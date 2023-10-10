Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $104,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,911,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,486,715. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.