Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Read Our Latest Report on CRL

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.