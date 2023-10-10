Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,817 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of CMPR opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 7,795 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $530,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

