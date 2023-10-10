Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $203.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.