Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,469 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 641,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,849 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,296 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,697,000 after purchasing an additional 289,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 105,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.