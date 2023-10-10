Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 25,542 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 514.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

