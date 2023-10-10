Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,311 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.