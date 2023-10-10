Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

KRE stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

