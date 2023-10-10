Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.