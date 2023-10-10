Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

