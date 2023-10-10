Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEFA opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

