Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,016 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 151,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 334,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 427,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

