Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.