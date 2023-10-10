Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.