Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VUG opened at $279.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

