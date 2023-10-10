Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

