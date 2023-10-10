Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.69 and a 200 day moving average of $176.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

