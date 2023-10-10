Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,738 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after buying an additional 778,849 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.