Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 14,244 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 111,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.67. The stock had a trading volume of 280,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,710. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.99. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

