Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 693,354 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,354 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $33,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 374,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 264,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,152. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

