Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 78,167 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,882,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.81. 25,768,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,923,492. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

