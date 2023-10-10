Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $21.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,069 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 6.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,941 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.