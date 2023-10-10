Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 690 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,029. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.