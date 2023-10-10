Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 751 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.60. 64,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

