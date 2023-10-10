Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813,794 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

