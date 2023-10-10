Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New $449,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.07.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.81 on Tuesday, hitting $267.48. 39,202,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,886,469. The company has a market capitalization of $848.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day moving average is $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

