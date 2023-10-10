Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 21,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,138. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $805.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

