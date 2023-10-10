Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,985,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,664,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,345.33, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

