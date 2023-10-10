Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 1,724,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,988,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

