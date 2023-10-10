Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,788 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

EFAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. 283,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

