Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 9,396 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. 1,046,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,291. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

