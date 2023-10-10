PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 10,960 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.53. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 57.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -68.29%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

