PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSI. TheStreet raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,600 shares of company stock worth $4,879,762. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

