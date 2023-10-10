PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $93,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

