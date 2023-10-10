Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 164600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

