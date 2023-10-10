PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.