Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 24,278 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 853,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,343. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

