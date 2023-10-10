Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 8,508 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $566.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

