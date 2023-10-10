Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 57,545 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,304.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $27,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.49 on Tuesday, hitting $430.64. 814,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,518. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

