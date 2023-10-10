Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $51,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. 476,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,526. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

