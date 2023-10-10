Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,386,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,532 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $3,714,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 518,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.