Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,228 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Boyd Gaming worth $48,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 93,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,876. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $1,146,623.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

