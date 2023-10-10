Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average of $214.22. The company has a market capitalization of $305.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

