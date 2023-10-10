Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.98. 409,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

