Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $21.61 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.77% of Werner Enterprises worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 60,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

