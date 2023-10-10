Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.83 Million Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,556 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $22,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 1,546,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,576. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock valued at $25,378,783. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

