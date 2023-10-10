Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $24.05 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.64. The company had a trading volume of 391,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,761. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.