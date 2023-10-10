Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

