Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $30.59 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Cognex worth $30,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Cognex Trading Up 1.5 %

CGNX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,477. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

